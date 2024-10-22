Skip to Content
Bus passengers in Colorado steer bus after driver collapses

Mountain Metropolitan Transit via Storyful
today at 6:52 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A quick-thinking passenger in Colorado Springs, Colorado, rushed toward the front of a bus and took control of the steering wheel when the driver suffered a medical emergency on October 14.

Surveillance footage, released by Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT), shows two passengers rushing toward the front of the bus as soon as they notice the driver experiencing a medical emergency. One of the passengers quickly proceeds to steer the bus and bring it to a stop.

MMT reported that the driver passed away, despite emergency responders' efforts, and that no passengers were injured during the incident.

"Please keep our drivers in your thoughts during this difficult time," MMT said. "These events have had a significant emotional impact on our driver community. As a result, there may be some disruptions to service while our drivers process these experiences."

