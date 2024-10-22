Biden and Bernie Sanders highlight lower prescription drug costs in New Hampshire stop

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting prescription drug savings for seniors. It’s partly to cement his legacy. He’s the president who signed legislation allow Medicare to negotiate with drug companies. But it’s also to boost Democratic candidates in the November elections. Biden spoke about the cost savings in New Hampshire on Tuesday and said that Democrats alone are responsible for the law, the Inflation Reduction Act. He noted that no Republicans in the U.S. House or Senate voted for the bill. Biden appeared with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who for a long time has railed against the high cost of prescription medications.

