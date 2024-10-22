Austria’s chancellor asked to form new government after parties refuse to work with far-right leader

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s president has tasked the incumbent chancellor with forming a new government after all other parties refused to work with the leader of the far-right Freedom Party. The party last month won a national election for the first time. Whoever leads the next government will need to build a coalition to have a parliamentary majority. But Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s party said it wouldn’t work with the Freedom Party under its current leader, while the other three parties in the new parliament said they wouldn’t work with the Freedom Party at all.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.