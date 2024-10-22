AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Michigan on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan may play a decisive role in a third consecutive presidential election on Nov. 5, while voters there will also decide competitive races that could tip the balance of power in both chambers of Congress and the state House of Representatives. Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris have campaigned heavily in pursuit of Michigan’s 15 electoral votes since becoming their parties’ nominees, with a focus on vote-rich Detroit and its suburbs and Kent County in the west, home of Grand Rapids and a key swing area in the state.

