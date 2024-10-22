A man who allegedly planned a bomb attack for the Islamic State group is indicted in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have filed an indictment against a man who allegedly joined the Islamic State group in Iraq and planned to carry out an attack in Germany on its behalf. The Iraqi national was arrested in June. The federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday he has now been formally charged with membership in a foreign terrorist organization and preparing a serious act of violence. Prosecutors say that, from January onward, he planned a bomb attack. After looking up how to make a bomb on the internet, he allegedly procured the necessary chemicals and components for an ignition device. He was arrested before he could carry out any plan for an attack.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.