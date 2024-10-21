Skip to Content
Warriors guard Moses Moody signs three-year contract extension

By
Published 4:27 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has signed a three-year contract extension worth $39 million.

The Warriors open the season Wednesday at Portland.

“He’s everything that we want in our program, our organization, just the character, the work ethic, the resilience,” coach Steve Kerr said Monday. “He’s earned this. I’m thrilled for him and I know how excited he is, as he should be. It’s a momentous day in his career.”

A 6-foot-5 guard, Moody was Golden State’s 14th overall draft pick out of Arkansas in 2021. He has been a regular contributor over three seasons, averaging 5.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 14.3 minutes with 23 starts — and has scored 11.1 points to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.4 minutes during those starting assignments.

He had career highs of 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds last season, with 25 double-digit scoring outings. He scored 20 or more points three times.

The Associated Press

