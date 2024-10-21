Supreme Court won’t revive Michael Cohen’s lawsuit against Trump claiming retaliatory imprisonment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Michael Cohen, who wanted to hold his former boss and ex-president Donald Trump liable for a jailing that Cohen said was retaliation for writing a tell-all memoir. The justices did not detail their reasoning in the brief order Monday, as is typical. Cohen had asked the high court to revive a lawsuit tossed out by lower courts who found the law didn’t generally provide a damages remedy for claims that someone was jailed in retaliation for their criticisms of a president. Cohen served over a year of a three-year sentence in federal prison. He said Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to a porn actor to fend off damage to his 2016 presidential bid.

