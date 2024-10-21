‘Stunning security failures’ led to assassination attempt at Trump rally, House report finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The shooting at former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally in July was “preventable and should not have happened.” That’s according to a bipartisan House panel that is investigating what it calls the “stunning security failures” that preceded the assassination attempt against the Republican presidential nominee. The task force released its initial findings Monday. Lawmakers in their report focus on “the fragmented lines of communication and unclear chains of command” between Secret Service and Pennsylvania state and local police. But they place the majority of the blame on the Secret Service for the security breakdown.

