New York Liberty fans react to team winning WNBA finals

today at 11:59 AM
NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The New York Liberty outlasted the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA finals, making it the franchise's first ever title.

Fans took the street Sunday night following Game 5, an overtime conquest that made all sorts of history.

Fans, men and women, were proud to watch a gripping, competitive sporting event that happened to feature women.

Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city would celebrate the New York Liberty with a ticker-tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes on Thursday.

The celebrations are a nod to the power of women's basketball.

"I played basketball too, growing up, high school, college, so when I see the energy at these games, it's so emotional. I tear up, I start crying cause just to see when no one was coming to these games, no one was supporting the W, and now to see the change in the league, it's just...it's the most emotional thing," said one basketball fan.

