Lebanon assesses damage after wave of Israeli strikes on Hezbollah-run financial institution

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese are surveying the damage after overnight Israeli strikes hit nearly a dozen branches of a Hezbollah-run financial institution. Israel says is used to fund attacks but many ordinary people keep their savings in the institution. The strikes targeted branches in the southern neighborhoods of Beirut and across southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah has a strong presence. Smoke was still rising from several locations on Monday. In a series of tweets late Sunday, the Israeli military released maps noting the locations of the branches it planned to target, asking residents nearby to evacuate. Thousands of people fled, jamming streets in Beirut.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.