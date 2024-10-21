Janusz Olejniczak, who played the piano parts in Oscar-winning movie ‘The Pianist,’ dies at 72

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish musician and teacher Janusz Olejniczak, who played the piano parts in the 2002 Oscar-winning movie “The Pianist,” has died aged 72. His family said in a statement that Olejniczak died Sunday of a heart attack. His career was launched in 1970 when he was a laureate of the prestigious Chopin piano competition in Warsaw. He also played contemporary music and performed as an actor in a movie about Chopin. His hands can be seen playing the piano in “The Pianist,” which reaped Oscars for director Roman Polanski and actor Adrien Brody.

