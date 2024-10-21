Initial report shows Liam Payne had cocaine in his system when he died, says Argentine official

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An initial toxicology report for ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died last week after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, shows that he had cocaine in his system after his death, an Argentine official said. The final toxicology results are not expected to be made public for some weeks. But the preliminary toxicology report of the wildly famous boy band star, handed to local prosecutors on Monday, suggested evidence of exposure to cocaine. The report came from an Argentine official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.