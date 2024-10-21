In Georgia, the winner in the presidential race may be determined by who doesn’t vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — In Georgia, nonvoters are the most complicated piece of the electoral puzzle in a state that could decide the presidency. There are more than 47,000 people in Bibb County, Georgia, about 80 miles south of Atlanta, who are eligible to vote but don’t. That’s four times the number of votes that President Joe Biden carried the state by in 2020. But most of those voters are Black and poor, and not even the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic candidacy is likely to get them to the polls.

