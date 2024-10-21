Husband-and-wife food bloggers show how two chefs can navigate the home kitchen and stay happy

NEW YORK (AP) — Husband-and-wife food bloggers and podcasters Sonja and Alex Overhiser have a new cookbook offering a way to keep the kitchen a less stressful place. Alternate roles for the chefs. “A Couple Cooks: 100 Recipes to Cook Together” lays out ingredients and directions for a wide array of dishes like any other cookbook but also divides the tasks. One home cook is designated a square, the other a triangle. Neither is overwhelmed or resentful. The Overhisers are known online as A Couple Cooks and use this formula throughout their new book, which mixes a few fan favorites with new spins on dishes.

