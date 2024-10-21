Hundreds mourn Catholic priest and Indigenous peace activist killed in southern Mexico

SAN ANDRES LARRAINZAR, Mexico (AP) — Hundreds of people have turned out to mourn Catholic priest Marcelo Pérez, an activist for Indigenous peoples and farm laborers who was killed in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas. Mourners gathered Monday in San Andrés Larrainzar, near the city of San Cristobal de las Casas, where Pérez was killed on Sunday. Pérez, a leading activist for peace in the violence-torn state, was from San Andrés Larrainzar. A mass for him Monday was held in Tzotzil, the Indigenous language he spoke. Pérez had often received threats, but nonetheless continued to work as a peace activist. Human rights advocates said Pérez did not receive the government protection he needed.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.