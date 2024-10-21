Finnish conductor and composer Segerstam will be honored with a tribute event after his funeral

HELSINKI (AP) — The family of the prolific Finnish conductor and composer Leif Segerstam says he will be remembered in a tribute event at the Finnish National Opera following his funeral next month. Segarstam was one of the most colorful personalities in the Nordic country’s classical music scene. He died in Helsinki on Oct. 9 at age 80 from complications following pneumonia. The last of the 371 symphonies he created premiered in Helsinki during his 80th birthday in March. He composed his first work at age 6 and was also a violinist.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.