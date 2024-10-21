Early voting kicks off in battleground Wisconsin with push from Obama, Walz

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting kicks off Tuesday across battleground Wisconsin, with former President Barack Obama and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz hosting a rally in liberal Madison. Republicans are also holding events across the state to encourage votes for Donald Trump before Election Day. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are expecting another razor-thin margin in Wisconsin and both sides are pushing voters to cast their ballots early. Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming says that the message from Trump and Republicans this year has been “very clear” that early voting is encouraged. Early voting in Wisconsin runs through Nov. 3.

