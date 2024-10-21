Akron to pay $4.8 million to relatives of a Black man killed by police

The family of a Black man killed when eight Ohio officers fired 94 bullets at him after he shot a round out his window during a police chase will receive a $4.8 million settlement from the city of Akron. A grand jury declined to indict the officers last year, but Jayland Walker’s family accused police in a federal lawsuit of using excessive force. Walker was shot 46 times after the chase in June 2022. His death upended Akron with protests. The city’s announcement of the settlement on Monday says talks continue on changing police procedures. Officers are no longer allowed to chase vehicles simply for having a broken taillight.

