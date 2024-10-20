US and Canadian warships transit the Taiwan Strait a week after Beijing’s war games

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. and Canadian warships sailed through the disputed Taiwan Strait on Sunday, almost a week after China held massive war games around Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory. The destroyer USS Higgins and the Canadian frigate HMCS Vancouver made a “routine” transit meant to uphold the freedom of navigation principle for all countries, read a statement on Monday by the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. The U.S. Navy, occasionally joined by ships from allied countries, regularly transits the sensitive waterway separating China from Taiwan. China condemned the maneuver, saying it undermined peace and stability in the region.

