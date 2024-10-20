Trump boosts a hard-right Christian worldview that paints the election as ‘spiritual warfare’

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign has nourished a fusion of hard-right politics and theology to energize evangelical Christians in swing states. The campaign has launched a “Believers for Trump” program and conducted several calls with conservative faith leaders on how to mobilize their congregations for Trump. The campaign’s program for Christians includes a “Believers and Ballots” program. It aims to boost vote-by-mail and in-person early voting efforts by training “Church Captains” who will coordinate their respective congregations, according to a program overview. That overview includes a disclaimer warning churches to consult legal counsel about how congregations can participate.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.