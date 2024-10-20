Tropical Storm Oscar brings winds and heavy rains to eastern Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar was moving across eastern Cuba after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the island already beleaguered by a massive power outage. Its maximum sustained winds were blowing at 60 mph early Monday as Oscar moved west-southwest at 5 mph. Oscar made landfall in the eastern province of Guantanamo, near the city of Baracoa, on Sunday evening with winds of 75 mph. Rain and flooding in low-lying areas were reported in eastern provinces. Cuban media said high swells were hitting the coast and roofs and walls in Baracoa had been damaged. Cuba suffered an islandwide power blackout Friday and most people still are without power.

