Ross Colton stepping up for Avalanche, relishing top linemates

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche, rattled by injuries and a subpar defensive performance, have not had an ideal start to the season. But as they’ve won two straight after dropping their first four, the lineup shuffling has opened the door for a potential breakout season for Ross Colton.

The 28-year-old winger, bumped up to the top line with Jonathan Drouin injured, scored twice in the Avalanche’s 4-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday. He has five goals in his last three games and is tied for second in the NHL in goals with six. Playing alongside world-class forwards in Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen has certainly helped.

“Those are two of the best players in the world,” Colton said. “I’m just trying to play my game, get open for them. Just find the smallest areas, and they find you on the ice. It’s been fun.”

Colton’s first goal Sunday came on the power play off a feed in the slot from MacKinnon. His second came on a rush, with a lead pass by Rantanen springing Colton free as the winger burst past two defenders into the offensive zone.

Colton, donning an extra large-sized Avalanche hat in the dressing room as the player of the game, said he tries not to overthink playing with Rantanen and MacKinnon. He believes he’s formed chemistry with them over the last few games.

“My favorite thing about playing with them is just coming back to the bench, and the little things that they tell you make a big difference,” Colton said. “It goes a long way, coming from those guys — that they believe in me.”

Colton, in his second season with the Avalanche after spending his first three seasons with Tampa Bay, is coming off a career season when he had 17 goals and 23 assists. He also led the team during the playoffs with 43 hits.

“I just think he’s playing with a ton of confidence,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He’s staking really well. He’s got the right amount of grit to his game. He’s playing really well right now. He’s fitting in with those guys, and when he’s getting opportunities to score, he’s the one guy that’s putting it in the back of the net.”

Drouin, who had 19 goals last season, has not played since the season opener with an upper body injury. Colorado is also without other top-six forwards Gabe Landeskog (knee), Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder) and Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) and defenseman Devon Toews (lower body).

In Drouin’s absence, Colton has stepped up both on the top line and power play unit. Three of Colton’s goals this season have come on the power play, and Rantanen said it’s been fun to play with Colton.

“He plays hard, plays with the edge,” Rantanen said. “On the power play, he’s good with loose pucks, good at finishing plays, like we’ve seen this year.”

Colton said that the game has slowed down a bit on the wing this season after not always feeling like himself last year playing center. Being a winger allows him more freedom to get in on the forecheck and force turnovers.

“Last year, my first year here, just feeling it out, kind of learning the system — wasn’t always myself,” Colton said. “Way more comfortable this year.”

