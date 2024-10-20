Rams force 4 turnovers and hold off Raiders 20-15 after QB Aidan O’Connell gets injured

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kam Curl returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown and Kyren Williams rushed for 76 yards and two scores in the Los Angeles Rams ‘ 20-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Cobie Durant had an interception and later caused the fumble returned for a TD by Curl for the Rams (2-4), who forced four turnovers by Gardner Minshew. The Raiders’ backup quarterback was forced into action by an early hand injury for Aidan O’Connell.

Jaylen McCollough had two more interceptions for Los Angeles, including the game-clinching pick with 1:18 to play.

Matthew Stafford passed for 154 yards for the Rams (2-4), who snapped a two-game skid during their worst start to a season in coach Sean McVay’s eight years in charge.

Minshew passed for 154 yards for the Raiders (2-5) after replacing O’Connell, who didn’t return after a hand-to-hand collision with Curl during the Raiders’ second offensive series.

The Raiders managed 317 yards in their first game since trading Davante Adams to the Jets, but they were forced to settle for five field goals by Daniel Carlson after repeatedly giving the ball away or struggling in the red zone. Las Vegas has lost three straight.

The Raiders fell behind 20-6 midway through the third quarter, but had two late drives with a chance to save their game.

After settling for a short field goal with 2:46 left after reaching the Los Angeles 4, Las Vegas got the ball back with 1:39 left — but McCollough picked off Minshew’s final heave at the Vegas 34.

The Rams improved to 3-0 against the Raiders since they returned to the Los Angeles market, which these two franchises shared for 13 years from 1982-94. The Raiders have lost six straight games at SoFi Stadium to the Rams and Chargers.

O’Connell was penalized for intentional grounding on the play in which his hand was apparently injured. He went to the locker room moments later and didn’t play after returning to the sideline with his thumb wrapped.

Minshew was the Raiders’ starter to begin the season before losing the job to O’Connell this month, but the journeyman QB only excelled at getting the ball to star rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who had 10 catches for 93 yards.

Williams rushed 13 yards for a score in the second quarter, recording a rushing touchdown in his ninth consecutive game. The third-year pro has an NFL-best 24 touchdowns from scrimmage since the start of last season despite playing in only 18 of a possible 23 games.

Durant then forced a fumble while blitzing Minshew, and Curl scooped it up and ran untouched for his first TD since a 76-yard interception return as a rookie with Washington in 2020.

Los Angeles’ defense got its third takeaway when McCollough’s second interception in two games came on a pass deflected by the Raiders’ DJ Turner. A 24-yard jet sweep by Xavier Smith set up Williams’ second TD run.

Nate Hobbs intercepted a deflected pass and returned it to the Rams 14 late in the third quarter, but Vegas had to settle for Carlson’s fourth field goal and a 20-12 deficit.

Rams rookie Joshua Karty missed a 35-yard field goal attempt with 10:11 to play and the Raiders drove to the Los Angeles 4 before rookie DJ Glaze false-started on fourth and goal, compelling the Raiders to kick a fifth field goal with 2:46 left.

Injuries

Raiders: TE Harrison Bryant went to the locker room in the third quarter with an elbow injury.

Rams: WR Cooper Kupp missed his fourth consecutive game after participating in practice all week. Coach Sean McVay previously hinted that the Super Bowl 56 MVP was more likely to play in just one of the Rams’ two games in five days this week.

Up next

Raiders: Host Kansas City on Sunday.

Rams: Host Minnesota on Thursday night.

