Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell goes to locker room with apparent hand injury in 1st quarter vs Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell has gone to the locker room after apparently injuring his hand in the first quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

O’Connell appeared to get hurt when his hand smacked the hand of Rams safety Kam Curl while throwing a long pass. O’Connell was penalized for intentional grounding on the play.

The quarterback came back to the Raiders’ bench and sat down briefly before getting up and heading to the locker room. He went 6 of 10 for 52 yards on the Raiders’ first two offensive series.

Gardner Minshew replaced O’Connell for Las Vegas’ third offensive series. Minshew began the season as the Raiders’ starting quarterback, but was replaced by O’Connell earlier this month.

O’Connell has passed for 403 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while playing in parts of three games this season for the Raiders. He was their starting quarterback for the second half of last season as a rookie.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL