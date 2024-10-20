Skip to Content
As Seen on TV

One person dead, six people injured following a shooting at a Georgia university

By ,
today at 9:44 AM
Published 9:54 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Homecoming weekend at Georgia's Albany State University turned deadly with a shooting Saturday night.

The Dougherty County Coroner's Office confirmed one person died in the shooting. Albany police confirmed another six people were injured.

It's unclear where exactly the shots were fired but it was somewhere near the student union.

The motive for the shooting is also unclear and no suspect or suspects have been identified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

Article Topic Follows: As Seen on TV

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content