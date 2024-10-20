One person dead, six people injured following a shooting at a Georgia university

ALBANY, Ga. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Homecoming weekend at Georgia's Albany State University turned deadly with a shooting Saturday night.

The Dougherty County Coroner's Office confirmed one person died in the shooting. Albany police confirmed another six people were injured.

It's unclear where exactly the shots were fired but it was somewhere near the student union.

The motive for the shooting is also unclear and no suspect or suspects have been identified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.