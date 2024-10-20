Massive highway pileup in Poland kills 4, including children, and injures 15

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors say they will press charges against a truck driver they believe was responsible for an accident on a highway in northern Poland that killed four people, including two young boys, and injured 15 other people. The accident occurred Friday after 11 p.m. when the truck collided with a car on the S7 highway near the northern city of Gdansk. The collision triggered a chain reaction that involved 18 passenger cars and three trucks carrying a total of 56 people.

