Kyiv launches more than 100 drones over Russia as a missile strike on Ukraine injures 17

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian air defenses shot down more than 100 Ukrainian drones Sunday over Russia’s western regions, Moscow officials said, while 17 people were injured in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in a ballistic missile attack. The Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday that 110 drones were destroyed in the overnight barrage against seven Russian regions. Many targeted Russia’s border region of Kursk, where 43 drones were reportedly shot down. Two ballistic missiles hit Kryvyi Rih. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had launched 800 guided aerial bombs and more than 500 attack drones over Ukraine in the past week alone.

