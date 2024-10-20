Iraq’s Kurdish region goes to the polls with a flagging economy and political infighting top of mind

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Residents of Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region are going to the polls in long-awaited parliamentary elections under the shadow of ongoing rivalries, economic instability, and unresolved disputes with Baghdad. The primary competitors are the two dominant Kurdish parties: the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. Historically, these two parties have controlled different parts of the region, with the KDP overseeing Irbil and Dohuk, and the PUK governing Sulaymaniyah. This division has frequently led to political deadlock. The parliamentary elections were originally set for 2022. They were postponed several times due to disputes over the election law and procedures.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.