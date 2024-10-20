Indonesia’s new president announces Cabinet. It’s the largest in the country’s history

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has announced his Cabinet hours after he was inaugurated. The lineup of 109 ministers, vice ministers and head of national agencies was announced late Sunday. It was the largest in the country’s history and Subianto named it as the “Red and White Cabinet” in a reference to the colors of Indonesia’s national flag. Subianto became the eighth president of Southeast Asia’s largest economy on Sunday. The Cabinet of Subianto predecessor Joko Widodo had 34 ministers and head of government agencies. Subianto has said earlier that he needs a strong administration even though analysts said that his “fat” Cabinet would bloat the bureaucracy.

