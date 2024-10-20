Helicopter crashes in Houston’s Second Ward after hitting radio tower, killing 4, officials say
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston authorities are investigating a helicopter that might have crashed into a radio tower, killing four people on board, including a child. Houston authorities said the R44 helicopter went down just before 8 p.m. in Houston’s Second Ward, east of the city’s downtown. It apparently took off from Ellington Field about 15 miles away. The identities of the victims and their ages have not been released.