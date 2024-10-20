Harris is attending church in Georgia and encouraging Black congregants to vote
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Kamala Harris is going to church in Georgia, with plans to speak to the faithful and encourage Black congregants to vote. The stops by the Democratic presidential nominee at churches in Stonecrest and Jonesboro on Sunday are part of a nationwide campaign push known as “souls to the polls.” The mobilization effort launched a week ago and is led by the National Advisory Board of Black Faith Leaders. The group is sending representatives across battleground states as early voting begins in the Nov. 5 election. In Georgia, early voting began on Tuesday, and more than 310,000 people voted on that day.