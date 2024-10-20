Georgia authorities investigating “catastrophic failure” of dock gangway that collapsed, killing 7
Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say they are investigating the “catastrophic failure” of a dock gangway that collapsed and killed seven people on Sapelo Island. That is where crowds had gathered for a fall celebration by the island’s tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Walter Rabon said at a news conference Sunday three people remained hospitalized in critical condition.