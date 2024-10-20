Catholic priest and Indigenous activist Pérez killed by 2 gunmen in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Catholic priest Marcelo Pérez has been killed in Mexico. Pérez was an activist for Indigenous peoples and farm workers in southern Mexico. He was killed on Sunday. The prosecutors’ office in the city of San Cristóbal de las Casas in the state of Chiapas said that the religious leader was shot dead by two gunmen when he was in his van. Pérez was a member of the Tzotzil Indigenous people and had just finished serving a Mass when he was attacked. He served the community for two decades and was known as a negotiator in conflicts in a mountainous region of Chiapas where crime, violence and land disputes are rife.

