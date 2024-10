SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has canceled his trip to Russia for a BRICS summit after an accident at home that left him with a cut in the neck. The 78-year-old leader was scheduled to attend a summit of the BRICS bloc of developing economies in the city of Kazan from Tuesday to Thursday this week. Brazil’s presidency did not disclose details about what caused the president’s injury.

