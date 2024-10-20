At least seven dead, six injured in partial ferry dock collapse in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities are working to identify the cause of a partial ferry dock collapse on Georgia's Sapelo Island that turned a day of celebration into tragedy, leaving at least seven dead and six critically injured as crowds gathered for a cultural festival.

Many of the residents there are known as Gullah-Geechee people, who descended from enslaved Africans.

Tragedy struck a small Georgia island on Saturday when a ferry dock partially collapsed, killing at least seven people and injuring several others.

"Multiple agencies responded to this incident and once we got on scene, we realized we have possibly 20 people or more that went into the water because of the collapse of this gangway," said Captain Chris Hodge with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

It happened as crowds gathered on the island for a celebration of its Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants. Many members of the community sprang into action once they heard about the tragedy.

"We're missionary, and we tried to help people who are in need and it was a time of need," said Jerald J. Thomas, a pastor for the Elm Grove Baptist Church.

It remains unclear why the Marsh Landing Dock collapsed. A team of engineers and construction specialists are investigating why it failed.

Both President Joe Biden and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said they were "heartbroken" over the news, with Biden saying, in a statement, they are praying for the injured and anyone missing.

Vice President Kamala Harris echoed those statements at a church in Georgia: "My heart, as I know for all of us, goes out to those who are impacted."

The tight knit community is home to just a few dozen full time residents and still continues many west african cultural traditions.

That includes the art of basket making that was being celebrated saturday in its culture day festival before tragedy struck.

"We believe that in spite of how tough it is there is something good that will come of this," said State Representative Al Williams (D-GA).

So far, one of the victims has been identified as Charles L. Houston.