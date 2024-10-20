Arnold Palmer’s daughter reacts to Donald Trump’s references to her father

One of the late golf legend Arnold Palmer’s daughters calls Donald Trump’s references to her father’s genitalia “a poor choice of approaches” to honoring his memory. Peg Palmer Wears told The Associated Press on Sunday that she wasn’t upset by the remarks. Trump opened his rally Saturday in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, which is Palmer’s hometown, with a detailed, 12-minute story about Palmer that included praise of the the golfer’s genitalia. Wears said that she had only had passing encounters with Trump but that her father and Trump, an avid golfer, had primarily shared a kinship over the sport they both enjoyed. Arnold Palmer died in 2016 at age 87.

