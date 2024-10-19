What to know about the electrical grid failure that plunged Cuba into darkness

HAVANA (AP) — A few things to know after millions of people in Cuba were left without electricity for two days when the nation’s electrical grid collapsed. The widespread blackout that swept across the county was the worst in years. Authorities were able to restore power to some people by Saturday. But it it was unclear when the power would be fully restored across the country. The grid failure was unprecedented in modern times except in the case of powerful hurricanes. The country nevertheless for decades has been accustomed to frequent outages amid a series of economic crises.

