Video published by Ukraine purports to show North Korean soldiers in Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian government official says a video showing dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues and gear aims to intimidate Ukrainian forces. In the video, which was verified by Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, presumably North Korean soldiers stand in line to pick up bags, clothes and other apparel from Russian servicemen. The Associated Press could not verify the video independently. The center claims the footage was shot by a Russian soldier in recent days. The location is unknown.

