Ukraine’s ‘victory plan’ receives mixed reactions from Western allies

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plan to end Ukraine’s nearly three-year war with Russia is getting mixed reactions from Western allies. The “victory plan” that Zelensky outlined includes a formal invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and permission to use Western long-range missiles to strike military targets in Russia. Those are two steps Western allies have been reluctant to support before. U.S. backing is crucial if Zelenskyy is to get other Kyiv allies’ support for proposals he believes are necessary to strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield and ahead of any peace negotiations. But analysts say the Biden administration is unlikely to make a decision before the U.S. presidential election.

