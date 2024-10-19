Ty Pennington, Seth Cromwell power Northern Arizona to a 30-26 win over Idaho State

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Pennington had 353 yards of total offense, Seth Cromwell scored twice in the fourth quarter and Northern Arizona edged Idaho State 30-26 on Saturday night.

The Bengals led 23-16 entering the fourth quarter before Cromwell scored on a 1-yard run that tied the score.

After Idaho State went back ahead on a 55-yard field goal by Gabe Panikowski, Cromwell gave NAU (4-4, 2-2 Big Sky) the lead for good with a 5-yard TD run with 3:35 left in the game.

The Bengals had a three-and-out then drove to the NAU 20 on their final possession before DJ VanHook intercepted a fourth-down pass by Kobe Tracy.

Pennington completed 18 of 33 passes for 265 yards and added 88 yards rushing for the Lumberjacks. Cromwell had 58 yards rushing and NAU totaled 185 yards on the ground.

Tracy was 18-for-38 passing for 271 yards with two touchdowns. He led the Bengals (3-5, 1-3) 62 yards in 11 plays on their final drive prior to the interception.

