Train hits and kills 2 wild elephants in Sri Lanka as 2 of its fuel-carrying tankers derail

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities in Sri Lanka say a train carrying thousands of gallons of fuel hit a herd of wild elephants in the country’s northeast, killing two of the giant mammals and injuring one other as two of its tankers got derailed. The collision happened in the town of Minneriya renowned for its nature park and wildlife. The train driver told The Associated Press that the herd of nearly 20 elephants suddenly tried to cross over the railway track Friday. Elephant-train collisions have gone up in recent years in Sri Lanka, with wild elephants attempting to cross over railway tracks in search of food and water.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.