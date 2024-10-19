Singer Zayn postpones US tour after the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne

English singer Zayn Malik has postponed a tour to the U.S. following the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. The singer said the dates for the U.S. leg of his “Stairway to the Sky” tour would be rescheduled for January and he would post the new dates within the coming days. He said on the social platform X that he made the decision “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week.” Zayn, as the singer often goes by, had gigs scheduled next week in San Francisco and Las Vegas, and the following week in Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and New York.

