Skip to Content
As Seen on TV

Seven people injured following shooting in Philadelphia

By ,
today at 11:12 AM
Published 11:22 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Police are searching for a single suspect who may have fired over 50 shots in a shooting that injured seven people in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 3:30am Eastern Saturday.

Police set up two crime scenes, one in the area of North Jessup Street and West Cumberland Street, and a second around the corner at 11th and Cumberland Streets.

One of the victims is a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the chest. All were taken to Temple University Hospital. Two people were placed in critical condition and the other five are expected to survive, police said at the scene.

Philadelphia police were investigating the motive for the shooting.

Article Topic Follows: As Seen on TV

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content