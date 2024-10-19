Seven people injured following shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Police are searching for a single suspect who may have fired over 50 shots in a shooting that injured seven people in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 3:30am Eastern Saturday.

Police set up two crime scenes, one in the area of North Jessup Street and West Cumberland Street, and a second around the corner at 11th and Cumberland Streets.

One of the victims is a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the chest. All were taken to Temple University Hospital. Two people were placed in critical condition and the other five are expected to survive, police said at the scene.

Philadelphia police were investigating the motive for the shooting.