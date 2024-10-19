October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Here’s how to stay safe from scams

NEW YORK (AP) — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which means it’s the perfect time to learn how to protect yourself from scams. Whether it’s romance scams or job scams, impersonators are looking for ways to trick you into giving them money or sharing your personal information. As scammers find new ways to steal money and personal information, consumers should be more vigilant about who they trust, especially online. Mastercard’s deputy chief security officer suggests remembering the three S’s if you think you’re being scammed. Be suspicious, stop for a minute and think about it, and stay protected.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.