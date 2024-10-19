Lawyer for Mozambique’s opposition politician is fatally shot following disputed election

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Gunmen chased down the lawyer for Mozambique’s leading opposition politician and a senior opposition official and fatally shot them in their car in the capital, their party said Saturday. This comes as the country waits for the results of a tense election that has drawn more allegations of vote rigging and clamping down on dissent against the long-ruling governing party. The PODEMOS opposition party said Elvino Dias, a lawyer and advisor to opposition presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, and the party’s spokesperson were killed by gunmen in two vehicles who riddled their car with bullets on a main avenue in the city of Maputo late Friday night.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.