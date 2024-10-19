Flock of turkeys wander through the woods during first snowfall in Colorado

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A flock of turkeys wandered by as a resident captured the first snow of the season falling in the mountain city of Evergreen, Colorado, on Friday, October 18.

Footage showing the poultry traversing the picturesque scene was posted by Lynn Fraser, who remarked that the snowflakes were "really huge."

Earlier on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder forecasted "accumulating snow" across most of the mountains overnight.