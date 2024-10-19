First migrants sent to Albania for processing are returned to Italy

SHENGJIN, Albania (AP) — An Italian navy ship has taken back to Italy the first 12 migrants from newly opened asylum processing centers in Albania following a court decision in Rome. The court ruling on Friday represents an early stumbling block to a five-year deal between Italy and Albania for Tirana to host 3,000 migrants per month picked up by the Italian coast guard. They will be vetted for possible asylum in Italy or to be sent back to their countries. The court in Rome rejected the detention of 12 of the migrants, arguing they cannot be sent back to their countries or origin — Bangladesh and Egypt — because they are not safe enough.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.