Demonstrators in France praise Gisèle Pélicot’s courage in harrowing drug and rape trial

PARIS (AP) — Women and men have demonstrated together in Paris and other French cities in support of Gisèle Pélicot and against sexual violence. The issue was highlighted by the harrowing trial of Pélicot’s ex-husband and dozens of other men being prosecuted for rapes while she was unconscious. Saturday’s demonstrations outside Paris’ criminal court, in the southeastern city of Lyon and elsewhere, underscored how Pélicot’s courage in speaking out about her ordeal is inspiring people in France and beyond. They’re also horrified by the scale and brutality of the abuse she suffered over the course of a decade. Demonstrators denounced what they said is laxity from the French justice system toward sexual violence.

