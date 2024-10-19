Australian authorities respond to a reported bomb scare on a New Zealand flight

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian authorities have responded to a reported bomb scare on flight from New Zealand to Sydney. Police say there was no threat. News media reported Air New Zealand flight 247 remained on the Sydney Airport tarmac with its passengers aboard for hours due on to a bomb threat. Australian Federal Police said they had responded to an incident on board an aircraft that was en route to the airport. A police statement said investigations are continuing and there is no threat to the community.” Air New Zealand said in a statement there was a “security incident” on the flight.

