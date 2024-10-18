Yuma City council postpones land use change on southeast corner of 16th Street and Avenue A

YUMA, Ariz. (kYMA, KECY) - A decision on a land use change in Yuma will have to wait a little longer.

The Yuma City Council postponed the decision regarding the area at the southeast corner of Avenue A and 16th Street near Inca Lanes Bowling Center.

After hearing a potential plan for the street, as well as concerns from neighbors the council voted to postpone a decision.

“It’s just a safety for our kids and our elderly, it’s just a, I don’t think it’s a right fit for our community," said neighbor Ruben Soto.

The council will look to bring this back on the agenda in the near future.